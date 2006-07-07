Refreshingly Old School: Pimms Cup

With Wimbledon wrapping up this weekend we take a look at the beverage most associated with the event: the Pimms Cup. Michele Norris speaks with Martin Joyce, director of catering for Wimbledon, about what's in the drink -- and why it pairs so well with watching tennis.

Since its beginnings in the middle of the 19th century, Pimms has remained a British hot-weather favorite. With flavors that recall gin and a color like that of iced tea, Pimms is a natural thirst-quencher. And at only 50 proof, it's a bit safer to quaff courtside, where decorum counts.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.