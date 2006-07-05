© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Obrador Charges Fraud, Demands Recount

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published July 5, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Mexico's election officials have began the official count of ballots cast in Sunday's close presidential election. In unofficial results, the conservative candidate Felipe Calderon is ahead by a slim margin. But Mexico requires a simple majority to win the presidency.

Leftist candidate Andres Manual Lopez Obrador has protested the unofficial results, calling for a recount of every ballot cast. He is now charging fraud, claiming the electoral body is manipulating ballots so Calderon can win.

