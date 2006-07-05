© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Animal Liberation Orchestra: Feel-Good Jams

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 5, 2006 at 1:36 PM CDT
Drawing from their training in the classics, jazz, pop and funk, the four members of Animal Liberation Orchestra strive to make creative, upbeat, ever-evolving music. Their feel-good California vibe and their quirky, engaging live shows have made ALO a rising star in jam-band circles.

ALO was born from a string of mostly unsuccessful bands playing in the San Francisco Bay Area throughout the '90s. It wasn't until 2002 — when college friends and bandmates Zach Gills, Dan Lebowitz, Steve Adams and David Brogan pared the band down from a nine-piece to a quartet — that ALO began to attract national attention. In 2005, the band released a well-received EP and joined Jack Johnson on tour. Johnson signed the group to his own Brushfire Records, and ALO released its first full-length, Fly Between Falls, in April 2006. The disc experiments with the band's unique sound, incorporating jazz, reggae, soul and even a little bit of Latin music.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
