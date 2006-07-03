© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
The Little Willies: Americana, Remade

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 3, 2006 at 11:09 AM CDT
The Little Willies.
The Little Willies.
The Little Willies in Studio on World Cafe - 06/09/2006

Featuring five accomplished New York City musicians (most notably Norah Jones on piano and vocals), The Little Willies' members bonded through their shared love of classic country and Americana — particularly the music of Hank Williams Sr. and Willie Nelson, from whom the band derives its name. Low-key and relaxed, the band's take on classic American music is intimate and engaging.

Beginning with a one-off gig at New York City's Living Room in 2003, the collaboration quickly snowballed into appearances there whenever the band members had time in between their other projects. The appearances eventually inspired The Little Willies to release a self-titled CD in March 2006.

Composed of nine covers and four originals, the album finds Jones sharing the spotlight with singer and guitarist Richard Julian on tracks like "I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive," first made famous by Hank Williams. The originals maintain the tone and spirit of the covers, especially on the humorous "Lou Reed."

This segment originally aired on June 9, 2006.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
