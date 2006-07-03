© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Midlake: Accessible but Inventive

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 3, 2006 at 2:41 PM CDT
The Texas band Midlake has been compared to everyone from The Flaming Lips to The Beatles, which actually makes sense: Consistently accessible but unpredictably inventive, its music appeals to a broad spectrum of listeners. The group's first album, Bamnan and Slivercork, earned rave reviews and a cult following, and Midlake recently followed it with The Trials of Van Occupanther. The disc showcases a more organic sound, reminiscent of '70s folk-rock, with the synths of old giving way to acoustic guitars and pianos.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
