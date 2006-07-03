Midlake: Accessible but Inventive

The Texas band Midlake has been compared to everyone from The Flaming Lips to The Beatles, which actually makes sense: Consistently accessible but unpredictably inventive, its music appeals to a broad spectrum of listeners. The group's first album, Bamnan and Slivercork, earned rave reviews and a cult following, and Midlake recently followed it with The Trials of Van Occupanther. The disc showcases a more organic sound, reminiscent of '70s folk-rock, with the synths of old giving way to acoustic guitars and pianos.

