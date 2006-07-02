© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Americans Snub a Lance-Less Tour de France

By Eric Niiler
Published July 2, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

American cyclist George Hincapie took the yellow jersey Sunday in the Tour de France. After two days of racing across northeastern France, he now leads the event by two seconds.

Hincapie helped Lance Armstrong win the grueling Tour de France bike race seven years in a row. But after Armstrong's retirement last year, many Americans who once followed the race intently are now greeting it with a collective shrug. And that means fewer tourist dollars in both French and American pockets.

Eric Niiler
Eric Niiler reports for NPR's national desk. His work can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and other NPR newsmagazines. Before moving to his current post, Niiler was a reporter for NPR's Day to Day program, and also filed pieces for NPR's national and science desks.