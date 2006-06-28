© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
New Medicaid Citizenship Rules Challenged

By Julie Rovner
Published June 28, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Starting July 1, states are supposed to require all Medicaid recipients to prove citizenship in order to get or keep their benefits. The provision is intended to purge Medicaid of illegal immigrants. But advocates for the poor have filed a lawsuit on behalf of citizens who simply lack needed documents.

And now some states say they can't implement the new rules in time and could face the loss of millions in federal funding.

Julie Rovner
