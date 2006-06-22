Gary Younge's Tour of a 'Disunited States'

Farai Chideya talks with British writer Gary Younge about his new book Stranger in a Strange Land: Encounters in the Disunited States -- a collection of essays on his experiences touring the country and talking to a variety of different Americans.

Younge's first essay details the mood in America after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and follows how the Bush administration's decision to invade Iraq continues to animate the domestic political discourse. Younge is a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper in London and a columnist for The Nation magazine.

