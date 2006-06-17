Dr. John Brings His Own Magic to 'Mercernary'

New Orleans' inimitable Dr. John has been making rump-shaking rhythm and blues music since the 1950s. Now he has made an unlikely tribute album to another well-known songwriter.

The good doctor lends his brand of New Orleans funk to the classics of Johnny Mercer.

From Moon River to That Old Black Magic, Dr. John is adding his own distinct voodoo. Im An Old Cowhand is given an almost tropical feel.

The album, Mercernary, is just out from Blue Note Records.

The 65-year-old blues legend speaks with Debbie Elliott about his hometown, what drew him to Mercers music and how he made the iconic songs his own.

