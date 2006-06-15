© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Debates on Iraq Dominate Congress

By David Welna
Published June 15, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

For the first time since the U.S. led the recent invasion of Iraq, the House and Senate are both debating the war. In the House, Democrats are attacking the policies of President Bush, while Republicans are defending them as part of the war on terror.

In the Senate, Democrats shifted the debate from weighing troop withdrawals to considering if the Senate should protest reports that Iraqis who killed U.S. troops will be given an amnesty by their government.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
