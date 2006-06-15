Debates on Iraq Dominate Congress

For the first time since the U.S. led the recent invasion of Iraq, the House and Senate are both debating the war. In the House, Democrats are attacking the policies of President Bush, while Republicans are defending them as part of the war on terror.

In the Senate, Democrats shifted the debate from weighing troop withdrawals to considering if the Senate should protest reports that Iraqis who killed U.S. troops will be given an amnesty by their government.

