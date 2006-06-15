© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Alito, Roberts Sway Court on Police Searches

By Nina Totenberg
Published June 15, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The Supreme Court rules that police in Michigan can use the evidence they gathered in a search warrant at a home, even though they waited only a few seconds after announcing their presence before entering the house. In the past, the justices have wanted police to wait longer.

Critics say that since police need not wait more than a few seconds, they are essentially freed from giving any notice before carrying out the search, at least under the federal constitution. The change was made possible by the votes of the two new justices.

