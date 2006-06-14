© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
When an Athlete Gets Hurt in the Off-Season

Published June 14, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

A professional quarterback's motorcycle accident is raising some question about players' contracts. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger crashed his motorcycle Monday, at a time when he was neither wearing a helmet or legally allowed to drive a motorcycle. He suffered facial injuries and a mild concussion.

Roethlisberger had been warned by the Steelers that his risky motorcycling habits might affect his contract, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. Robert Siegel talks with agent Bill Duffy of BDA sports management.

