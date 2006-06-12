© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Opulent Offices Trigger Debate, Anger in Rural China

By Louisa Lim
Published June 12, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
The palatial offices of the Huiji district government and Communist party in Henan province. The silver dome is a conference center.
Louisa Lim, NPR
/
The palatial offices of the Huiji district government and Communist party in Henan province. The silver dome is a conference center.

Just how swanky does your office need to be? That's a loaded question in parts of China, where some district governments have built huge, palatial headquarters next to the small, rural villages they govern.

There has long been unrest in China over waste and mismanagement in local government. But as the country's economy has expanded, the problem only seems to get worse.

In Huiji district, on the outskirts of Henan province's capital Zhengzhou, extravagant offices were built two years ago. And they're still provoking debate -- and anger -- among local residents.

Louisa Lim
Beijing Correspondent Louisa Lim is currently attending the University of Michigan as a Knight-Wallace Fellow. She will return to her regular role in 2014.
