Opulent Offices Trigger Debate, Anger in Rural China

Just how swanky does your office need to be? That's a loaded question in parts of China, where some district governments have built huge, palatial headquarters next to the small, rural villages they govern.

There has long been unrest in China over waste and mismanagement in local government. But as the country's economy has expanded, the problem only seems to get worse.

In Huiji district, on the outskirts of Henan province's capital Zhengzhou, extravagant offices were built two years ago. And they're still provoking debate -- and anger -- among local residents.

