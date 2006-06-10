Lisa Bertagnoli, Living By 'Scarlett Rules'

At age 16, Lisa Bertagnoli read Margaret Mitchell's classic Gone With the Wind. Scarlett O'Hara, the iconic southern belle, has been Bertagnoli's muse ever since.

Scarlett Rules, Bertagnoli's new book, focuses on the heroine's resourcefulness and ingenuity in offering two dozen lessons for the modern woman. For instance, as the subhead advises, "When Life Gives You Green Velvet Curtains, Make a Green Velvet Dress."

Bertagnoli talks with Liane Hansen about the book.

