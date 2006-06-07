Somalia on the Brink: Islamists or Militants?

The fate of Somalia stands at a crossroads, as Islamists who have taken control of the capital offer a new chance to move beyond the violence brought by competing warlords. But security analysts fear the country may become a safe harbor for al-Qaeda, duplicating the role of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s.

One thing that may keep that from happening: gossip, which some consider to be Somalia's national pastime. Melissa Block talks with Simon Robinson, Time magazine's South Africa bureau chief.

