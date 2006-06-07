Poland, Romania Protest Mention in Prison Report

A report by the Council of Europe says 14 European countries colluded in the secret transfers of terrorism suspects by the CIA.

The report by the human-rights watchdog also alleges that at least two airports, in Poland and Romania, were used to transfer and drop off detainees.

However, both countries have strongly denied reports of secret prisons on their territory. They have also criticized the report for failing to offer any hard evidence to back up its allegations.

