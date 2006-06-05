How Will New Orleans' Levees Be Fixed?

A new report says New Orleans' levee system offers insufficient protection for the city. And the Army Corps of Engineers calls the levees outdated. Guests talk about how to fix the protections for New Orleans -- and who is to blame for their failure.

Guests:

Ed Link, director of the Army Corps of Engineers's study on Louisiana's Hurricane Protection system; senior research engineer at the University of Maryland

Robert Bea, co-author of Katrina report prepared the University of California at Berkeley Engineering School last month; professor of civil and environmental engineering at Berkeley

