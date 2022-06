Farmers in West Africa and parts of Australia tend to panic when they hear the roar of a giant swarm of locusts. By the time a farmer hears a swarm, it's usually too late to do anything but wait for the plague to pass. At the moment, researchers have a hard time predicting the movements of locust swarms. But that may be changing, according to a study in the journal Science.

