Kitchell's 'Words' Get an Encouraging Reception

At 17, Sonya Kitchell has appeared on Letterman, performed with Herbie Hancock and she has her own CD, Words Came Back to Me. And she wrote every song on the album, a blend of blues, jazz, folk and pop.

Reviewers, comparing her to Joni Mitchell and Norah Jones, marvel at her mature sound. But Kitchell has been at this business for longer than you might think. She wrote her first song when she was 12 years old.

She chats with Howard Berkes about songwriting, her musical roots and how a teenager from rural Massachusetts "gets" the blues.

