Golfer John Daly, 'In and Out of the Rough'

How does one man rack up $50 million in gambling loses? Professional golfer John Daly admits that he did, and became notorious for his fast living in the normally tame world of golf. He recounts his adventures in a new memoir, My Life In and Out of the Rough.

Mike Pesca talks with Daly about his gambling, his drinking, his bouts with depression and his future on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) circuit.

Daly, whose nickname on the PGA tour is "Big 'Un," thrills crowds with massive drives from the tee that can fly more than 300 yards. On the green, he's likely to have a cigarette dangling from his mouth as he lines up a putt.

His memoir is an unapologetic and candid retelling of a wild life on the pro golf circuit -- a life filled with booze, burgers, women, casinos and hit-or-miss performances on the links.

