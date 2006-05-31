Al Gore Sounds Global Warming Alert

For 30 years, Al Gore has been a student of the climate crisis and an advocate for change in environmental policies. He brings his message to the big screen in a new documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.

The film grew from a slideshow presentation about the problem of global warming that the former vice president has given over the years.

Gore and film producer Laurie David talk to Robert Siegel about the importance of An Inconvenient Truth as a counterbalance to the misinformation about global warming that they say is prevalent today.

Gore also defends the movie's underlying science and says An Inconvenient Truth gives him a stronger platform on the issue of global warming than did his position as vice president or his presidential candidacy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.