John Stewart, a Folk-Music Forefather

With an impressive 40 year music career, John Stewart is a true music veteran. Best known for songs like "Daydream Believer" and "Gold," which became hits for The Monkees and Fleetwood Mac, he continues to write uniquely American songs. His songs have been recorded by many artists, including Joan Baez and become some of the most memorable in American music history.

He began recording at 19 with his first group, The Cumberland Three. He then joined The Kingston Trio in 1960, which recorded hits like "Where Have All The Flowers GOne" and "Greenback Dollar." Since embarking on his solo career in 1968, he has recorded over 25 albums and established an international reputation.

His latest release, The Day the River Sang, is an exercise in minimalism. Each of his songs has deep meaning, including "New Orleans," a poignant piano-laden tribute to the pre-Hurricane Katrina Crescent City.

