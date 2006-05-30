Bald Eagle 'Bird Cam' a Big Hit on the Internet

Bird watching is one of the most popular pastimes on the globe. The Internet allows bird lovers to get their avian fix online, thanks to innumerable "bird cams" -- live video cameras aimed at nests and other places where birds congregate.

One of the most popular "bird cams" on the Web is focused on a pair of nesting bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) in Canada's British Columbia, near the city of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

A video camera is mounted on a crane about 100 feet from the nesting couple. Visitors to the site have watched live as the couple hatched their eaglets; now they can watch the couple raise the birds.

