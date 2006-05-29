Gigi: Ethiopian Roots, International Sound

Ejigayehu "Gigi" Shibabaw has a truly international sound. By mixing jazz, electronica and even dub music elements with traditional Ethiopian styles, Gigi creates upbeat, hopeful music. Her range of styles and beautiful voice bring that sound to life.

The fifth in a family of 10, Gigi's upbringing is evident in her music. After being cast in a French production of Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, she performed at the World Music Festival in Paris. Following her move to the United States, she began work with Palm Pictures and has released her long-awaited second album.

Gold and Wax has solidified Gigi's position as the representative of traditional Ethiopian sound. In the five years between her first and second album, she has developed considerably. Despite the great diversity of sound in her music, her songs are seamlessly connected.

