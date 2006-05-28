© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Composer Ben Vaughn's New Musical 'Design'

Published May 28, 2006 at 11:33 AM CDT
Ben Vaughn's CD takes easy listening in a new direction.

Listeners may recognize Ben Vaughn's compositions on TV series such as That '70s Show and 3rd Rock from the Sun. In his latest endeavor, he fuses his Hollywood experience with traditional easy-listening arrangements to create a distinctive instrumental album: Designs In Music.

Corrected: June 3, 2006 at 3:59 PM CDT
In the audio for this piece, the source of a musical solo is misattributed. That's Sarah Kramer on flugelhorn... not "a guy" in the Liberace Orchestra.

