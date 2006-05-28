Composer Ben Vaughn's New Musical 'Design'
Listeners may recognize Ben Vaughn's compositions on TV series such as That '70s Show and 3rd Rock from the Sun. In his latest endeavor, he fuses his Hollywood experience with traditional easy-listening arrangements to create a distinctive instrumental album: Designs In Music.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: June 3, 2006 at 3:59 PM CDT
In the audio for this piece, the source of a musical solo is misattributed. That's Sarah Kramer on flugelhorn... not "a guy" in the Liberace Orchestra.