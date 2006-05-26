New Orleans: Are the Levees Ready?

A report out this week finds that the levees in New Orleans failed during Hurricane Katrina not because the storm was so big, but because of problems in the way they were designed, built, and maintained. Ira Flatow leads a discussion on whether New Orleans is ready for a new storm season.

Robert Bea, member, Independent Levee Investigation Team; professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California-Berkeley.

Ivor van Heerden, author The Storm: What Went Wrong and Why During Hurricane Katrina; director, Center for the Study of Public Health Impacts of Hurricanes; deputy director, LSU Hurricane Center; associate professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Louisiana State University.

David E. Daniel, chairman, American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) External Review Panel; President, University of Texas at Dallas.

