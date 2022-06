Last year, Hurricane Katrina broke levees, crippled communications, stalled transportation and almost drowned a major city. Next week, the new Atlantic hurricane season begins. Are city, county, parish, state and federal authorities ready?

Guests:

Jim Amoss, Editor of the New Orleans Times-Picayune

Kate Magandy, City Editor for the Biloxi Sun-Herald Newspaper

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.