© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chef Anthony Bourdain on Eating Without Fear

By Michele Norris
Published May 25, 2006 at 10:22 AM CDT

Hard-drinking, tough-talking chef, author and TV show host Anthony Bourdain is always game for a culinary adventure.

Bourdain is the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan. But he spends fewer than four nights a month in New York. The rest of his year is spent globe-trotting for his TV show, No Reservations, or promoting one of his eight books.

Back from a trip to Ghana and Namibia, Bourdain talks about life on the road, encounters with raw seal and fried bugs, and his beef with vegans. His latest book is The Nasty Bits: Collected Varietal Cuts, Usable Trim, Scraps and Bones.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris