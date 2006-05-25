© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Candi Staton: Songs from a Soul Survivor

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 25, 2006 at 2:22 PM CDT
Candi Staton

Candi Staton is a soul music veteran with a stirring voice that can convey the weight of anguish and the joy of rapture. Her new album, His Hands, is a rich mixture of R&B and country standards, several self-penned songs, and an unlikely collaboration with indie songwriter Will Oldham.

Staton's musical roots include membership in the 1950s Jewell Gospel Trio, which toured alongside icons such as Mahalia Jackson and the Soul Stirrers. She embarked on a solo career in the '60s up through the '70s, when she earned several Grammy nominations.

His Hands marks a return to the classic soul/R&B form she perfected on her '70s Muscle Shoals label recordings, but the album is not a retro affair. Staton's timeless delivery is given a respectfully modern touch thanks to production and arrangement from members of the alt-country group Lambchop. Her voice is an impressive instrument of emotion and experience.

