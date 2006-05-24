What Made Milwaukee Famous: On Their Way

The Austin, Texas indie-rock group What Made Milwaukee Famous are redefining what can be accomplished for an unsigned band. A strong word-of-mouth reputation for their live shows coupled with the critical endorsement of many influential music blogs has positioned the band as one of 2006s inevitable breakouts.

2005 saw WWMF rise from online buzz-band status to sharing bills with Snow Patrol and The Arcade Fire, as well as a national TV debut on the prestigious Austin City Limits program alongside Franz Ferdinand. Their modern pop songs take in many influences, from contemporaries such as Spoon and Death Cab For Cutie to more classic acts such as XTC and The Cars.

What Made Milwaukee Famous is Michael Kingcaid (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Drew Patrizi (keyboards, vocals, guitar), John Farmer (bass, vocals), and Jeremy Bruch (drums, vocals). Their debut album, Trying to Never Catch Up, is a contrasting mix of luscious texture and sharp-angle pop hooks. The songs successfully straddle the line between challenging and accessible, and leave their memorable hooks firmly planted in the listener's ear.

