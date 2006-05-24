Malvo Faces Muhammad on Witness Stand

Convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo is cross-examined by his former partner and mentor John Allen Muhammad, who is on trial in Maryland for six murder charges. Malvo discussed his role in the sniper shootings that terrorized the Washington, D.C., area four years ago. Muhammad is acting as his own attorney.

In questioning Malvo, Muhammad sought to suggest that his mental health was unstable, and that his version of events could not be trusted. The questioning went on for four hours. Malvo was a teenager at the time of the shootings.

In testifying for the prosecution Tuesday, Malvo detailed the life the two shared traveling together -- a life that included, prosecutors say, meticulously plotting sniper killings around the nation's capital. Malvo has been convicted as Muhammad's accomplice for a string of killings in Virginia. Muhammad has already been sentenced to death for those shootings.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.