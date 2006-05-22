Tim Seely, At the Intersection of Folk and Pop

Tim Seely's debut, Funeral Music, is a beautiful and intricate folk-pop album brimming with atmosphere. Seely briefly made a name for himself as the frontman of The Actual Tigers, an ambitious and talented pop unit that was cruelly lost in record label woes back in 2001.Seely emerged from the humbling experience and swapped his hometown of Seattle for the more rustic setting of Oxford, Miss., where he began the songwriting process for Funeral Music. Aided by producer Dennis Herring (Sparklehorse, Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello) and multi-instrumentalist/engineer Clay Jones, Seely has crafted a collection of stunning songs that guide the listener along from melancholy pop to life affirming melodies. Funeral Music is a strong debut by an artist obviously full of creative energy and promise.

