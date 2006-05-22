© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Beth Orton Returns to Form on Latest CD

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 22, 2006 at 4:59 PM CDT
Beth Orton has been making her own brand of emotional, clean and poignant music for 10 years now. Her reputation has grown tremendously since her debut album, Trailer Park, was released. Trailer Park was followed up by Central Reservation in 1999 and prominent appearances on the Lilith Fair tour.

The third album, Daybreaker, featured contributions from the Chemical Brothers and EmmyLou Harris. Orton was born in Norfolk, but moved to London when she was a teenager. She was influenced by her favorite singer/songwriters as well as the unavoidably loud punk and hip-hop music that her brother would play.

Originally, Orton wanted to pursue a career in acting, but switched gears when she was discovered by William Orbit. She then proceeded to lend her vocal talents to a wide array of musicians, including the Chemical Brothers, Terry Callier, Red Snapper and Spill before releasing her first album.

Her latest album is called Comfort of Strangers and was released in February on Astralwerks.

