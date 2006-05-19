The NSA's Phone Program and Public Opinion

Polls taken immediately after a USA Today story about the NSA's effort to analyze domestic phone call records show overall support for the program.

News of the program has sunk in, and Americans have gotten a bit more information though the confirmation hearings of CIA director nominee Michael Hayden.

Now many Americans are left to weigh what's worse: monitoring actual phone conversations or monitoring the patterns of people's phone calls. We hear from people in Florida, Alaska, Massachusetts and California.

