Telecom Technology Could Ease Caller Tracking

Published May 19, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

New technology that has helped phone companies streamline their service could also be used to track customers, industry observers say. Melissa Block talks with Carol Wilson, editor at-large for Telephony magazine.

Telecom companies use the technology to bill customers and manage demands on their networks. In some cases, that technology can also track things like where calls originate and how long they last. But Wilson says phone companies can't routinely track the content of phone conversations.

