Okrent Offers the View of 'Public Editor No. 1'

Daniel Okrent was the first ombudsman of The New York Times, serving from 2003 to 2005. His new book, Public Editor #1, is a behind-the-scenes look at the art and politics of America's most respected newspaper.

Okrent has spent over 25 years in the print media business, with writing and editing jobs at Esquire, Time and Life magazines. He is also known as the founder of rotisserie baseball, the forerunner of popular fantasy sports games.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.