Dispatches from a 'Rock 'n' Roll Professor'

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 16, 2006 at 2:45 PM CDT
Warren Zanes

Warren Zanes started his musical career in his brother's band, The Del Fuegos. But he shifted focus early, got an education or two and eventually became a professor, first at Manhattan's School of Visual Arts and then at Case Western Reserve University.

He has written articles as well as articles for newspapers and magazines such as Rolling Stone and The Los Angeles Times. His scholarly cred eventually earned Zanes the ultimate "rock 'n' roll professor" job as the vice president of education at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

But Zanes isn't just writing about music; he's making it, too. His second solo album, People That I'm Wrong For, was released in March on Dualtone. It's an album full of tight pop songs about relationships from a mature and authoritative perspective, but it doesn't lack in passion or energy.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
