Third Player Indicted in Duke Lacrosse Case

A grand jury has indicted a third member of the Duke University lacrosse team on charges of first-degree rape. David Evans, a 23-year-old senior and team co-captain from Bethesda, Md., was also indicted on sexual offense and kidnapping charges.

Police say the players sexually assaulted a woman who was hired to perform at a team party as an exotic dancer. All three suspects deny the charges. Evans turned himself in to police Monday afternoon. Alongside his teammates and his parents -- a Washington attorney and a lobbyist -- Evans made a brief statement to the media outside the Durham, N.C., jail. "I am innocent," he said. "Every member of the Duke University lacrosse team is innocent."

Duke University administrators issued a short statement responding to the indictment, which came one day after the school's graduation ceremony. They said it's important to remember an indictment is not a conviction, and they asked the community to balance judgment with compassion.

