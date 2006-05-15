© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
The Hiders: Music, Americana Style

XPN
Published May 15, 2006 at 12:54 PM CDT
The Hiders

The here's a good reason why The Hiders list Neil Young on their MySpace page as the first of many influences on their new album, Valentine.

Young's spirit permeates throughout their songs, but there's also a musically robust Americana style that recalls such genre classics as Uncle Tupelo, Sparklehorse, Emmylou Harris and The Band. The Hiders also make a strong companion to current rustic rock artists such as Band of Horses and My Morning Jacket.

The band is fronted by a Cincinnati music veteran. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Bill Alletzhauser is a former member of Ohio alt-country group The Ass Ponys. Anchored by Beth Harris's sweet yet aching harmonies, The Hider's debut balances slow-burning love songs and full-on rockers with mesmerizing results.

Copyright 2006 XPN