Book Explores Early Work of Bob Marley

Published May 15, 2006 at 8:00 AM CDT
Reggae musician, songwriter and singer Bob Marley died 25 years ago.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
/
Christopher John Farley talks about his new book Before the Legend: The Rise of Bob Marley, which traces the reggae star's formative years.

Marley died of cancer 25 years ago, but left a global music legacy that still endures. Farley, himself a native of Jamaica, traveled back to the remote village of Nine Miles to better know Marley's roots and the source of his devout Rastafarian faith and musical genius.

