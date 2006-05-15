Book Explores Early Work of Bob Marley

Christopher John Farley talks about his new book Before the Legend: The Rise of Bob Marley, which traces the reggae star's formative years.

Marley died of cancer 25 years ago, but left a global music legacy that still endures. Farley, himself a native of Jamaica, traveled back to the remote village of Nine Miles to better know Marley's roots and the source of his devout Rastafarian faith and musical genius.

