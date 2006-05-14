Improv Shakespeare for the Unshakeable

Shakespeare had it easy. He could take his time writing plays... getting up from his inkwell to stretch his legs, pull up his tights and head to the local microbrewery for a pot of ale.

The Unexpected Productions troupe of Seattle does all sorts of improvisational theater, but at the moment, the players have a show running called "Improvised Shakespeare" at Seattle's Market Theater.

And they'll take the show to Boulder this summer for the Colorado Shakespeare Festival.

Actors Ron Hippe, Elicia Wickstead and Randy Dixon demonstrate for Debbie Elliott.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.