Pieces of DiMaggio's Past on the Auction Block

Where has your stuff gone, Joe DiMaggio? Well, it turns out many collectibles from the late baseball icon's memorable life will soon be going... going.... gone at auction.

The gavel will fall during a two-day session on May 19-20 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square. The catalogue is already open for online and telephone bids.

Hunt Auctions of Exton, Pa., will sell a captivating assortment of the Yankee Clipper's keepsakes: World Series championship rings, trophies, awards, photos, relics of his brief marriage to Marilyn Monroe... and a uniform from his final World Series game in 1951.

David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, talks with Scott Simon about the collection.

