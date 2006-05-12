© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Reversing the Flow of Mexican Workers

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published May 12, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
In the rural village of El Gusano, women put their savings in a toolbox. The small bags are sewed by them and have their names stitched on.
Mexico sends more immigrants to the United States than any other country; some estimates put the figure at 400,000 each year. But some Mexicans are working to stem the flow of migration from where it originates, trying to resuscitate towns abandoned by able-bodied workers.

The movement of Mexicans northward into the United States has turned some areas into literal ghost towns; in many others only women and small children have been left behind. Communities are being torn apart as their most able workers leave to find jobs.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
