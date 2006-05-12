© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Lott Is Among Gulf Coast Homeowners to Sue

By Jim Zarroli
Published May 12, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
Richard Scruggs, Sen. Lott's attorney, stands on what's left of his client's house.
Jim Zarroli, NPR
Richard Scruggs, Sen. Lott's attorney, stands on what's left of his client's house.

In many ways, Hurricane Katrina was an equal-opportunity disaster, destroying the homes of both rich and poor Gulf Coast residents. Among the most prominent victims was Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS), whose 19th-century seaside home in Pascagoula, Miss., was obliterated by the storm.

Now, Lott is one of thousands of Mississippi homeowners who are suing their insurance companies. They believe their claims for coverage were unfairly rejected -- and many say they now have no way to rebuild the homes they lost.

Jim Zarroli
