Lott Is Among Gulf Coast Homeowners to Sue

In many ways, Hurricane Katrina was an equal-opportunity disaster, destroying the homes of both rich and poor Gulf Coast residents. Among the most prominent victims was Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS), whose 19th-century seaside home in Pascagoula, Miss., was obliterated by the storm.

Now, Lott is one of thousands of Mississippi homeowners who are suing their insurance companies. They believe their claims for coverage were unfairly rejected -- and many say they now have no way to rebuild the homes they lost.

