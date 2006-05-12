© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Darfur, Front and Center, in 'The New Republic'

Published May 12, 2006 at 12:22 PM CDT

This week's issue of The New Republic focuses almost entirely on genocide in the Darfur region of Sudan. The magazine points fingers at many targets, including itself, for not covering the story more aggressively.

Editor Franklin Foer talks to Michele Norris about the decision to devote the magazine to a single issue. He says the situation in Darfur demands crusading journalism and that the magazine needed to play a role in pushing for solutions to the crisis.

