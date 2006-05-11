© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate Bridges Gap on Immigration Overhaul

By Brian Naylor
Published May 11, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Senate leaders from both parties agree on a plan that should allow a long-delayed immigration bill to proceed. The fate of the underlying legislation, which would strengthen U.S. borders but provide a path to citizenship for some illegal immigrants, will likely be determined next week.

The Senate's immigration bill has been in legislative limbo for weeks. The recent truce between Republicans and Democrats could result in a chance for legal status for millions of immigrants who have entered the United States illegally. If the Senate passes such a bill, it would need to be reconciled with its version in the House approach, which focuses more on border security and tough enforcement.

After Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) announced the compromise on ground rules, a White House spokeswoman said the Bush administration looks forward to passage of a Senate bill this month.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor