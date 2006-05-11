Senate Bridges Gap on Immigration Overhaul

Senate leaders from both parties agree on a plan that should allow a long-delayed immigration bill to proceed. The fate of the underlying legislation, which would strengthen U.S. borders but provide a path to citizenship for some illegal immigrants, will likely be determined next week.

The Senate's immigration bill has been in legislative limbo for weeks. The recent truce between Republicans and Democrats could result in a chance for legal status for millions of immigrants who have entered the United States illegally. If the Senate passes such a bill, it would need to be reconciled with its version in the House approach, which focuses more on border security and tough enforcement.

After Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) announced the compromise on ground rules, a White House spokeswoman said the Bush administration looks forward to passage of a Senate bill this month.

