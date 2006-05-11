© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Palestinians Lose Access to Gas in Debt Crisis

By Linda Gradstein
Published May 11, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Fuel supplies for the Palestinian Authority have nearly been exhausted; its Israeli supplier has cut off deliveries because the authority's account is $80 million in arrears.

Gas stations in Ramallah, the Palestinians' political and commercial capital, are closed, and drivers say that once their tanks run dry, they will have to stay home. Palestinian officials warn of a severe humanitarian crisis unless fuel supplies are restored.

Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein has been the Israel correspondent for NPR since 1990. She is a member of the team that received the Overseas Press Club award for her coverage of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the team that received Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Gulf War. Linda spent 1998-9 as a Knight Journalist Fellow at Stanford University.