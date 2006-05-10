© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Ground Zero Stairs Named to Historic List

By Margot Adler
Published May 10, 2006 at 2:51 PM CDT
Patty Clark, left, and Kayla Bergeron stand on the Vesey Street, or "survivor" stairs. The two Port Authority workers were at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and escaped via the Vesey Street staircase 10 minutes before their tower collapsed.
Margot Adler, NPR
/
The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced today its annual list of America's most endangered historic places. Among the 11 was a surprising name: the Vesey Street staircase at Ground Zero in New York City.

Dubbed the "survivor" staircase by many, this partly ruined concrete structure, some 20 feet high, juts out of the gaping hole. It's the only remaining above ground remnant of the World Trade Center.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

