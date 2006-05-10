© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Google, Microsoft Push for 'Net Neutrality' Law

By Xeni Jardin
Published May 10, 2006 at 12:00 PM CDT

Google and Microsoft are urging Congress to pass a law that would prohibit operators of high-speed internet services from prioritizing certain types of traffic -- such as online video -- over others.

The so-called "net neutrality" law would regulate how bandwidth is distributed. Day to Day technology correspondent Xeni Jardin explains the proposed law and competing legislation in the U.S. Senate.

Xeni Jardin can be heard on NPRs Day to Day, offering technology insights for listeners nationwide. Jardin is also a contributing writer for Wired Magazine, as well as a tech culture journalist and co-editor of the collaborative weblog BoingBoing.net, the award-winning "Directory of Wonderful Things."