Josh Rouse Sends a Postcard from Spain

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 9, 2006 at 3:32 PM CDT
Josh Rouse

Since his first album, 1998's Dressed Up Like Nebraska, Josh Rouse has released seven CDs. His latest, Subtitulo, was recorded in Spain, where Rouse moved after leaving Nashville.

Rouse first learned to play his guitar from his uncle when he was very young, and began writing his own songs when he was 18 years old. Last year's album Nashville came at a time when Rouse was saying goodbye to both the country music capital and to his marriage.

Rouse talks about what happened after that goodbye: moving to the small Spanish seaside town of Valencia, falling in love, and how his sound changed along the way.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
